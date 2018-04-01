Synthetic drug ring doubles with new federal indictment

JEFFERSON CITY - A drug trafficking ring nearly doubled Tuesday when United States Attorney for the Western District announced seven additional people will face drug distribution charges.

The indictment states the new total of 15 participants' crimes stem from activity at Eldon smoke shop Puff N Snuff. The federal indictment states all the defendants attempted to distribute synthetic marijuana, also known as K2. K2 is a mixture of plants sprayed with chemicals similar to the ones found in marijuana.

The indictment stated the defendants labeled products at the shop as "incense" and "not for human consumption," when in reality the products were drugs. The indictment stated the actions took place between March 2011 and October 2013.

United States Attorney for the Western District Tammy Dickinson initially indicted seven people, but the new indictment released Tuesday replaces the previous one.

The new indictment also states members of the ring participated in money-laundering as they allegedly attempted to process money obtained from the ring.

The indictment would require hundreds of thousands of dollars from accounts managed by the defendants.