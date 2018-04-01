T-Mobile to pay Missouri $280K for text charges

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri will get more than $280,000 from T-Mobile US following claims that the company unfairly charged customers for third-party text message subscriptions.

Attorney General Chris Koster on Friday announced Missouri was among 49 states that settled with T-Mobile for at least $90 million in penalties and restitution.

Customers complained they were being charged for horoscope, trivia and other text subscriptions for which they never signed up.

The practice is called cramming. T-Mobile is refunding customers $67.5 million. Missourians can receive refunds by submitting claims at t-mobilerefund.com.

The company now must obtain express permission before billing users for third-party charges.

Koster says he's also been charged for third-party texts from AT&T, which last fall stopped billing customers for the subscriptions.

Koster calls cramming "an insidious practice."