Tabor Football Player's Injuries Investigated

MCPHERSON, Kan. - Officials at a central Kansas college say a football player remains on life-support while police try to determine how he was injured over the weekend.

Twenty-six-year-old Brandon Brown attends Tabor College in Hillsboro. He was found unresponsive early Sunday about 25 miles away along a street in McPherson. A Tabor spokeswoman told The Salina Journal on Tuesday that Brown has not regained consciousness at a Wichita hospital.

McPherson police have not released information about Brown's injuries or the investigation, except to confirm he was the person found unconscious at 4:10 a.m. Sunday when officers responded to a complaint about loud music.

Brown, a defensive lineman from Sacramento, Calif., transferred this fall as a red-shirt junior to the NAIA Tabor Bluejays from a California junior college.