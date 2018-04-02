Tackett Takes a Fall

Tackett's career as prosecuting attorney included some controversy, including a 2005 reprimand by the Missouri Supreme Court which said he violated state conduct rules in 2002. That's when Tackett spoke to a judge about fixing a speeding ticket his brother receive in Callaway County. The Supreme Court said Tackett violated the rules, although there was no "intentional misrepresentation of falsehood." Because he cooperated with authorities and had no other violations, the court only reprimanded Tackett instead of suspending his law license for six months.