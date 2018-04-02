Tailgaters Depart, But Trash Remains

COLUMBIA - From the university to downtown, streets and parking lots seem to be covered in filth. Clean-up crews worked around the clock in an effort to remove the trash, however, the piles left behind continue to leave work to be done.



Daisy Sarria arrived to clean a tailgating parking lot near Parking Structure Number Seven. After six hours of manual labor, Sarria and her team transformed the site from a trash pile back to a parking lot.



"People just need to learn to pick up after themselves. It's something you learn in kindergarten, or in first grade," said Sarria.



Sarria believes learning that lesson will keep Columbia cleaner, and tailgating more enjoyable.

