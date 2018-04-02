Take Back the Night

The event kicked off Tuesday evening with a meet and greet and guest speakers. A march through Lowry Hall was cancelled because of a thunderstorm. Volunteers worked on posters and shirts on Tuesday evening in preparation for the activities. They said that the main reason for the night's activities was to raise community awareness about rape.

"We're going to make it visible that there are survivors and victims of these horrible tragedies, but we're not going to be victims anymore," said student coordinator Aja Junior. "We are survivors, we're strong. We're going to make ourselves aware to the campus that we're not going to tolerate these types of acts on this campus or in the Columbia community."

Forty volunteers worked hard over the past few months to make the event happen. Organizers say Take Back the Night drew somewhere around 150 and 250 people.