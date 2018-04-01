Taking a Load Off

-They're the only pair you've got, so your feet can really suffer from daily wear and tear. A common problem for people who spend a lot of time on their feet... Plantar fascitis Nbc's diana gonzalez tells us how this painful condition can be treated in this your health report. -This kind of exam used to be excruciating for marites denga. Left foot pain brought her to podiatrist michelle detwieller. -"This sharp burning pain coming from the middle part of my foot. It is very painful to walk, yes it's really painful and that you could hardly walk," said Dunga. -It was plantar fascitis. It causes severe heel pain especially in the morning... And affects nearly 2 and half million people in the U.S. -"It's an inflammation of the supporting soft tissue structure on the bottom of your foot," said Podiatrist Michelle Detweiler. -As a nurse marites is on her feet a lot ... And these shoes make matter worse. -"You need to be in a sneaker type shoe gear with firm support around the back of your heel through the arch more of a well cushioned platform." -Arch supports in your shoes can help. A night splint while sleeping is often recommended. In severe cases, cortisone injections might be needed.- But Dr. Detweiller demonstrates the best thing you can do for this type of foot problem.... stretching. -"Before you step out of bed reach down grab the front of your foot and pull up. You'll feel a stretch in the arch area you should hold this for a period of 10 to 15 seconds before you put your first step on the ground in the morning."-A recent study followed 82 patients for more than 2 years and found 90%of those who followed a simple stretching routine required no further treatmentArthritis of the knee -may- be a warning sign of cancer, according to a new study. -researchers looked at patients diagnosed with mild knee arthritis treated at one medical center over a six year period.- they found arthritis was the first sign of undiagnosed non-small cell lung cancer in just under two percent of the cases. -all of the eventual lung cancer patients were middle aged men who had been lifelong heavy smokers. When the lung cancer was removed, the knee symptoms disappeared.- experts say that because this form of cancer is difficult to treat unless it's caught early, knee pain could be an important warning signal. -sitting down to eat as a family could have long lasting health benefits for your teenagers. A new study from the university of minnesota found adolescents who eat dinner with their families are more likely to adopt healthier eating habits as young adults -- including eating more fruits and vegetables. --these teens were also more likely to eat dinner more frequently as adults and consumed foods high in calcium, magnesium, potassium and fiber.- and for young women .They were more likely to eat breakfast each day when they regularly ate with the family as a teen.