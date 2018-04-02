Taking A Risk

It wants to bring a college baseball NCAA Tournament regional to Columbia for the first time since the 1960s.

In order to take this chance, Missouri has to keep its Taylor Stadium available at the end of the month.

Sending an already scheduled state high school tournament to springfield at the last last minute.

This year will be the first time in 30 years that Missouri high school teams won't be playing at Taylor Stadium.

The state tournament has been moved to Springfield to give MU at shot at hosting a regional.

The only concern to department members like Chad Moller, MU has to win the bid.

"Well, we like our chances. It's a combination of how the team's performing and the team's that are the most deserving, as well as the financial side of it," says Moller.

Even if the university doesn't end up hosting, the games will be played in Springfield.

"It's like reinventing the wheel or recreating the wheel, the process was in place in columbia, but now we basically have to recreate it in springfield in about a week," said MSHSAA official George Blase.

Baseball fans are not the only people concerned with the new plans bringing new opportunity, or risk, for Columbia's economy.

Lorah Steiner of the Columbia Convention and Visitors Bureau says, "If baseball leaves, we'll see about $200,000 leave the economy."

Officials also say if the regional does come to town, the revenue would be about the same.