Taking To The Skies

Pilot Mike Hildebrand came from Hutchinson, Kansas for the Cherokee Fly-in this weekend. He touched down in his own airplane.

"It's a 1967 Piper Cherokee 180, it's 40 years old. Several years ago I had it repainted and when I changed the in number I changed it to November 7-2-3 Poppa Mike which signifies my wife and I's anniversary, July the 23rd, my grandkids call me Poppa and my name is Mike," said Hildebrand

Hildebrand and other Cherokee plane pilots gather at Grand Glaize Airport for the 4th year to share their love of planes and to have some fun.

"There's a lot of people that go to the outlet mall to do the shopping and a bunch of the guys are out playing golf on some of the golf courses this afternoon. A lot of people come in with their families, stay for a whole week, make a family vacation out of it," Phil Phillips, Airport Manager, said.

Families come from all over, including Alberta Canada, Florida, Seattle and Houston. The Cherokee pilots can't wait for the rest of the weekend activities to take off. Nearby Tan-Tar-A Resort is offering ground service for the pilots and their families.