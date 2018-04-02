Tale of Two Tight Ends

There's no competition on the field because Missouri's twin towers are on the same team. But both are competing for the Mackey Award and the title of Best Tight End in the nation.

"There's no competition. You want to play your best and if the other guy is having a bad day you just want to pick him up," explained tight end Martin Rucker.

"We keep a production board in our room. I just like to get around and get some points," added tight end Chase Coffman.

"Both of them do amazing things. Not just with athletic ability, but with their hands as well. We're real blessed to have two. One team would be blessed to have one of them," said quarterback Chase Daniel.

So let's compare the two. They can both open holes, but who's a better blocker?

"What do you think?" asked Rucker.

"He's the better blocker," said Coffman.

"I don't know," said offensive tackle Tyler Luellen.

Combined they've caught more than 50 passes this season, but who has the better hands?

"They both have great hands," said Luellen.

"He's probably got better hands, too," said Coffman.

Out of uniform, who's the best dressed?

"He's the better dresser. I do more of the sporty thing, he dresses up quite a bit," explained Coffman.

"The best dressed is probably Martin Rucker. Martin will show up in some nice clothes," said Luellen.

"Me, I'll give you that one," agreed Rucker.

They both bring the moves on the field, but who is the better dancer?

"Ruck can dance, but Chase has some moves some white boys don't," admitted Daniel.

"Martin. I've never really seen Chase dance," said Luellen.

"He's a better dancer, too. He's always dancing at practice and stuff," added Coffman.

There is at least one thing Rucker concedes, "What's he better at than me? He's probably better with the ladies."

The tight ends are on the field at the same time, about one-third of Missouri's offensive plays, a double doosie for opposing defenses.

"You can't cover 2 guys that are 6-5, 6-6, 255 pounds that can run like receivers. It's really good to have him out there complementing me cause you can't shut both of us down," said Rucker.

The big question is if it's the last play and both are open, where's Chase Daniel throwing the ball?

"I'm going to throw it right in the middle and whoever can get it, gets it," said Daniel.

Coffman has 29 catches this season for 278 yards and four touchdowns. Rucker has 26 catches for 237 yards and two touchdowns.