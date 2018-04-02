Talent Campaigns in Mid-Missouri

"I think what Talent's done in the past is to focus on things that are Missouri priorities, like dealing with methamphetamine, like making sure the vets have the support they need, like prescription drugs for seniors, like making sure that judges like Roberts and Alito are on the courts," said Ken Mehlman, Republican National Committee chairman. "All of those are examples of things that he's done and I think he'll continue to do."

Talent also campaigned at Missouri Farm Bureau headquarters in Jefferson City, where he talked about the renewable energy bill and the death tax, which affect the state's farmers.

"Jim Talent clearly is the person our members believe is the best suited to continue to serve us in the United States Senate," explained Charles Kruse, Farm Bureau president, "and we're proud to support his candidacy."

Democratic challenger Claire McCaskill will campaign Friday in mid-Missouri.