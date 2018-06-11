Talent Campaigns in Rural Areas

CALIFORNIA - Republican Sen. Jim Talent campaigned in rural Missouri Friday, stressing his conservative values and support for ethanol. Talent is campaigning with fellow Republican Chuck Grassley of Iowa, who praised Talent as the "quarterback on the renewable fuel standard" which requires the amount of ethanol used in gasoline to grow to 7.5 billion gallons by 2012. Democratic challenger Claire McCaskill said she also supports ethanol but would have voted against the bill because it contains billions of dollars of incentives for oil companies. Talent drew applause and a shout of "Amen" while campaigning at a California diner when he proclaimed his opposition to gay marriage.