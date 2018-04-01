Talking to Your Kids About Connecticut Shooting

COLUMBIA - In wake of today's horrific school shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Ct., there are resources available to help your kids cope with the tragedy.

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration has a number of guides available for parents and teachers about how to talk to kids about tragic events.

The American Psychological Association also has suggestions about how to talk to children after a shooting rampage.