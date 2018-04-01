Tall office building planned at hospital complex

ST. LOUIS (AP) - BJC HealthCare and the Washington University School of Medicine plan another addition to their growing medical campus in the Central West End of St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a 12- to 14-floor office building will go up on the site of the Storz office building. Demolition of the Storz building should take place this summer. The goal is to open the new building in 2017.

The cost of the new building has not been determined. It will provide about 40,000 square feet of space per floor.