Tan-Tar-A Resort sold, to be renamed Margaritaville

OSAGE BEACH - Tan-Tar-A Resort will soon be rebranded as a Margaritaville resort, according to a news release Thursday.



The president of Margaritaville Hospitality said the property already has great features, but Margaritaville will take it to the next level.



“Margaritaville really brings fun and escapism back to the property, which is an ideal addition to the laid back vacation vibe of Central Missouri,” Dan Leonard said. “And really it’s the perfect fit.”



Margaritaville Holdings and Driftwood Acquisitions & Development announced the purchase and plans to rebrand and renovate Tan-Tar-A, a longtime fixture at the lake. Tan-Tar-A is a 500-room resort along the Lake of Ozarks lake front.



“It’s a dream come true for us to partner with Margaritaville, as we help to rebrand Tan-Tar-A,” said Carlos Rodriguez, chief executive officer of Driftwood Acquisitions and Development. “The Tan-Tar-A acquisition has helped us reach our 2017 growth goal already, just halfway through the year. We’re excited to get underway, working together with the Margaritaville team to help travelers create unforgettable memories in the Midwest.”



Renovations are set to begin immediately and the resort will remain open during the conversion. Leonard said developers hope to complete the rebranding in 2018.

“It’s already almost custom built for us, everything you can possibly imagine if you're on vacation to escape,” Leonard said.



The resort already has an indoor pool, outdoor pool, horseback riding, golf and a spa. Leonard said Margaritaville will bring live entertainment and retail elements, as well as the resort brand's distinct service culture.

“We look at the guest in central Missouri as our guest, looking for fun, looking to escape, vacation and it’s a perfect fit.”



Margaritaville has 9 resorts and 60 restaurants throughout the U.S. and in the Caribbean.





