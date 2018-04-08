TangleWood Golf Course Tees Off

Tanglewood Golf Course hopes more improvements will make the course more competitive with others in mid-Missouri.

The course is replacing Bermuda with Zoysia, a more hardy grass, for better golfing.

"We're looking to improve the surface of the fairways by having a more even surface, therefore, better playing surface," explained Patrick Bonnot, assistant director of administration.

At least one golfer welcomes the change.

"I always think improvements are a good idea," said Frank Whitney. "They'll always, I think, increase people's interest and participation."

The course also is putting in a new road leading to a new restaurant, the Fulton Chophouse, which opened last week.

Tanglewood hopes to double its weekday tournaments from 20 to 40, and eventually get the course out of debt.