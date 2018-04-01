Tanker hangs off overpass in downtown St. Louis

By: The Associated Press

Photo courtesy of KSDK

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A tanker truck is hanging off an Interstate 44 overpass in downtown St. Louis.

KMOV-TV reports that emergency responders and tow crews were on the scene Thursday morning. Video footage shows the crashed front of the tanker on the ground and the rear still atop the overpass.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the accident, which is causing traffic delays. St. Louis police didn't immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press.