TARGET 8: Attorney General's Office says web charity fraud growing

2 years 4 months 3 weeks ago Thursday, November 05 2015 Nov 5, 2015 Thursday, November 05, 2015 4:35:00 PM CST November 05, 2015 in Target 8
By: Jenna Middaugh, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

JEFFERSON CITY – The state Attorney General’s Office said it gets more than 100,000 complaints about consumer fraud every year, and website fraud is very common.

BAD EXPERIENCE

KOMU 8 News received a tip about a mid-Missouri woman who created a fake online fundraising account and stole thousands from a victim. KOMU 8 News looked into court documents from the case.

The probable cause statement says Ashli Williams told the victim she was a friend of a family with a child who had cancer. The victim said Williams made an online fundraising account for the family and convinced her to give $100 to the campaign.

The document states Williams then came to the victim after the family’s son died and told her the family needed money to keep their home. The victim said she loaned Williams $15,000 to give to the family, with the understanding that Williams would pay her back.

In the document, it states Williams admitted she did not know the family personally and used the family’s tragedy to convince the victim to give her money. Williams also admitted to starting the online fundraising campaign and keeping the proceeds for herself. Williams never paid the victim back any of the $15,000 loan. 

Boone County sheriff’s deputies arrested Williams on Feb. 26. Prosecuting Attorney Dan Knight filed charges against her for felony stealing.

While this is something to look out for, it isn’t the norm.

GOOD EXPERIENCE

Phillip Henry set up a GoFundMe account for his 15-year-old cousin, Jaylen Butner, after Butner was involved in a head-on collision in Boonville Sept. 12.

“Being involved in a bad accident of my own, I was aware of the need for his parents and the help that would be needed,” Henry said.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Butner suffered serious injuries after the car he was riding in hit a semi head-on and then hit a sign.

Henry said he set up the account a few days after the accident.

“The response has been great. The community support has been amazing,” he said. “I’ve had a lot of people, friends and family, that don’t even know Jaylen that have donated, so it’s been great.”

Henry said, because Boonville is a small community, most people knew about the accident and didn’t question the legitimacy of the account.

“Any person that did question the legitimacy of the account reached out to me directly,” he said.

This is what officials suggest people should do before donating.

TIPS FROM THE ATTORNEY GENERAL’S OFFICE

Joe Bindbeutel is the Chief Counsel of the Consumer Protection Division at the Attorney General’s Office.

He said Internet fraud is very common and growing.

“It is a very easy way to convince consumers to give up payment,” Bindbeutel said. 

He said the most important thing people can do before giving away money is to do their own research. 

“Individual consumers need to make their own background check, do their own research to make sure they’re giving to someone or some cause that’s actually meritorious,” Bindbeutel said. 

Besides creating fake accounts to steal money on online giving sites, Bindbeutel said people also fake entire websites.

“They don’t always need to take your money. They’re trying to get your information,” he said. “And that is enough to harm consumers substantially.”

Scammers can also rip people off by calling and claiming to be a representative from the online sites. 

“These crowd sourcing websites, sometimes their identity has been stolen,” he said. “People call and claim to be GoFundMe, and, ‘I need to confirm your bank account. I need to confirm your credit card number.’ That is not the way these organizations do business.”

These types of scams can happen to anyone at any time.

“Missourians are big hearted, and they’re willing to give anytime of the year,” he said. “And that’s what the scammers are taking advantage of.”

Bindbeutel said if people give their information to anyone they should first call their bank or financial institution.

Bindbeutel said he also encourages people to contact the Attorney General’s Office if they think they’ve been a victim of fraud.

“Many, many, many consumers get victimized and don’t know where to turn and they don’t know to call us. We can help,” he said.

HOW TO REPORT A COMPLAINT

Anyone who thinks they’ve been a victim of fraud is encouraged to call the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Hotline number: 800-392-8222. People can also file online complaints on the Attorney General’s website.

Bindbeutel also said to contact local law enforcement.

[Editor's note: The title of this story has been changed.]

More News

Grid
List

Idea of "looking cool" at fire departments can make it easier to get cancer
Idea of "looking cool" at fire departments can make it easier to get cancer
COLUMBIA - A tradition among firefighters nationwide may in fact be a contributing factor in what some consider an epidemic... More >>
12 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 8:13:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Boone County voters get extra chance to vote before upcoming election
Boone County voters get extra chance to vote before upcoming election
BOONE COUNTY - The extra business hours Saturday at the Boone County Clerk’s office have allowed 19 voters to get... More >>
15 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 5:25:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Death investigation: human remains found in Callaway County
Death investigation: human remains found in Callaway County
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Criminal investigators are looking for the identity of human remains found by deputies. Law enforcement found... More >>
16 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 4:26:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Medical professionals teach locals emergency techniques to save lives
Medical professionals teach locals emergency techniques to save lives
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri Trauma and Emergency Medicine staff hosted a class in support of the “Stop the Bleed”... More >>
16 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 4:25:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri bill could help millennials buy homes
Missouri bill could help millennials buy homes
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri lawmakers are pushing a bill that could make it easier for people buying a... More >>
17 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 3:47:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Missouri Senate considers banning touchscreen voting
Missouri Senate considers banning touchscreen voting
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Senate is considering whether to permanently unplug the state's touchscreen machines amid concerns... More >>
17 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 3:26:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Local man looks to use his own life story to inspire others
Local man looks to use his own life story to inspire others
SEDALIA- When Kardell Sims founded Visionary Hustler earlier this year, he set out with the goal of inspiring and motivating... More >>
18 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 2:04:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Raw beef recall affects 9 states, including Missouri
Raw beef recall affects 9 states, including Missouri
MISSOURI - PFP Enterprises, LLC, also known as Texas Meat Packers, is recalling more than 7,000 pounds of raw beef... More >>
18 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 2:00:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri AG warns of phone, email scams seeking tax info
Missouri AG warns of phone, email scams seeking tax info
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri's attorney general is warning residents to be wary of telephone and email scams throughout tax... More >>
23 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:35:44 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri judge dismisses second Knockerball lawsuit
Missouri judge dismisses second Knockerball lawsuit
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — An Ashland man who was awarded last year nearly $45 million for injuries at a Capital... More >>
23 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:26:00 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Color this day happy; it's National Crayon Day
Color this day happy; it's National Crayon Day
COLUMBIA - Few things say childhood quite like a crayon. Coloring (inside or outside the lines) takes on a new... More >>
23 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:10:00 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Elaborate prank makes Aspen Heights residents worry about their privacy
Elaborate prank makes Aspen Heights residents worry about their privacy
COLUMBIA - Residents at a student housing complex said a prank from management was too believable to be funny days... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 7:25:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Nursing home care will take hit with current budget
Nursing home care will take hit with current budget
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri House approved a budget plan Thursday with more money for early education and flat... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 6:35:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

MoDOT releases spring road work plan for mid-Missouri
MoDOT releases spring road work plan for mid-Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY- MoDOT has released a schedule of road work for the central Missouri region. The road work is scheduled... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 2:12:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Thriving Home blog continues to thrive on the shelves and in digital spaces
Thriving Home blog continues to thrive on the shelves and in digital spaces
COLUMBIA – Two bloggers, mothers and business partners are ringing in the new year with a new work. Polly Conner... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 1:20:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Aid cut for 300 Missouri seniors, people with disabilities
Aid cut for 300 Missouri seniors, people with disabilities
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — About 300 Missouri seniors and people with disabilities have lost in-home care services... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 11:27:00 AM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Pistol confiscated from Missouri high school; no injuries
Pistol confiscated from Missouri high school; no injuries
CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) — Authorities say a student has been taken into custody after a pistol was confiscated from... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 10:12:00 AM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

13-year-old girl arrested in death of Missouri woman
13-year-old girl arrested in death of Missouri woman
SPANISH LAKE (AP) — Police in eastern Missouri say a 66-year-old Spanish Lake woman has been stabbed to... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 9:42:00 AM CDT March 30, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 29°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 3 active weather alerts
9am 31°
10am 32°
11am 33°
12pm 34°

Select a station to view its upcoming schedule:

KOMU 8Mid-Missouri's CW

Coming Up Next

8:00a
Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist
9:00a
Meet the Press
10:00a
Give
8:30a
The Key of David
9:00a
Campmeeting
10:00a
Discover the Truth

Tonight's Schedule

7:00p
Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
9:20p
Dateline NBC
7:00p
Stuart Little
9:00p
KOMU 8 News @ Nine on The CW
9:30p
Family Guy