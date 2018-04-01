TARGET 8 fact checks John Brunner's attack ad on Greitens

1 year 8 months 3 days ago Wednesday, July 27 2016 Jul 27, 2016 Wednesday, July 27, 2016 8:57:00 PM CDT July 27, 2016 in Target 8
By: Khaki Martin, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - KOMU 8's Target 8 investigative team has been fact checking politicans' ad campaigns in preparation for the upcoming primary election on August 2. Target 8 looked into claims made by John Brunner's campaign in his July attack ad on Eric Greitens. Both Brunner and Greitens are running as Republicans in the race for governor of Missouri. 

Each statement is designated as true, false, or incomplete based on the facts. 

John Brunner's campaign provided the sources referenced for each statement in the attack ad. Eric Greitens' campaign declined to give an interview or comment on an opponent's attack ad, and instead referred Target 8 to Greitens' Fox News editorial titled, "Former Navy SEAL: Why I am no longer a Democrat."

'Eric Greitens' pals are lying about honest Marine and businessman John Brunner': UNABLE TO CONFIRM

Target 8 asked Brunner directly who the 'pals' in the ad refer to, and he responded, "I'm not really involved in the mechanics of the campaign, I've got an entire team to do that." 

According to Mike Hafner, Press Secretary for John Brunner's campaign, the 'pals' in question specifically refer to Hank Monsees, the treasurer for the LG PAC that has aired anti-Brunner ads during this election cycle.

"He was in Eric Greitens' campaign office as an active volunteer and supporter of Eric Greitens in the same time frame, within a few days, of the PAC being formed," Hafner said. 

Kansas City's KMBC reported on a video that surfaced of Greitens and Monsees interacting at one of Greitens' campaign events, as well as a photo that appeared to show Monsees making campaign calls in Greitens' office.

Monsees told the Associated Press that he is not involved with Greitens, and Greitens has gone on air stating he does not know Hank Monsees, and his campaign has no association with him. Therefore, Target 8 cannot deem this statement true or false.

'That’s because Greitens’ can’t explain his pro gay marriage or pro-amnesty views': INCOMPLETE

For this statement, Brunner's campaign cited its source as a comment made by Time Magazine political columnist Joe Klein when he spoke on MSNBC's talk show 'Morning Joe' in October 2015.

At 2:31 minutes in, Klein commented on Greitens when asked if there are any success stories of war veterans when they return to the United States.

Klein said, "Eric Greitens, who we all know, he’s been on this show, is running for governor of Missouri as a Republican. As a pro-gay rights, pro-immigration Republican." 

Klein was on MSNBC's show to promote his book "Charlie Mike: A True Story of Heroes Who Brought Their Mission Home." Greitens is a central character in Klein's book.

Benjamin Hartman, John Brunner's deputy campaign manager, said "Klein is essentially alluding to the fact that he's been assured by Eric Greitens that he's pro-amnesty and pro-gay marriage, and I think it's very telling that Eric Greitens' hasn't denied that." 

Target 8 reached out directly to the Greitens' campaign's policy team, asking specifically about Greitens' policy on gay marriage and amnesty for immigrants, and received no response. His website issues page does not clearly indicate a policy stance on gay marriage or immigration. 

As Greitens has not released a policy declaring these are his views, this claim is incomplete. 

'Or applauding Barack Obama at the Democratic Convention': INCOMPLETE

Greitens did attend the Democratic National Convention in 2008, but Greitens does not appear to be any of the people in the ad video showing applause at the convention. 

Brunner's campaign cited a July 2015 article from Roll Call. In the article, Missouri's former Democratic governor Bob Holden said he and Greitens drove to the convention together from St. Louis. 

On July 20, Brunner's campaign launched a new ad targeting Greitens that appears to show his face in the crowd at the Democratic National Convention. 

There is no video evidence of actual applause in released ads or published campaign materials, though he did attend the convention; therefore, this claim is incomplete. 

'And Greitens’ praised Obama’s vision and leadership while asking for billions more in government stimulus spending': TRUE and FALSE

The Brunner campaign is referring to an open letter directed to President Obama and provided a copy of this letter to Target 8 upon request. 

The letter is dated January 9, 2009, and opened with the statement, "Thank you for your steadfast commitment to engaging all Americans in strengthening our country." In reference to government stimulus spending, it said, "A targeted investment in national and community service and a non-profit stimulus package to match new investments from philanthropy would create hundreds of thousands of low cost jobs."

Further in the letter, it said, "This investment in national service will also provide a crucial, low-cost workforce for the nonprofit sector during challenging economic times, while leveraging hundreds of millions of dollars in private matching funds." The letter sourced in the ad has no mention of billions of dollars as a concrete amount. 

However, it is important to note that Greitens is one of hundreds of people who signed this letter. Greitens is listed as number 345 in the signature section, as the CEO of The Mission Continues. Greitens did not write the letter alone.

The concluding paragraph does read, "Thank you for your vision and leadership for America," making the first part of the statement true.

With no request for billions of dollars, the second part of the statement is false.  

'No wonder Greitens’ planned to run for office as a Democrat': INCOMPLETE

In Greitens' self-penned editorial for Fox News from July 2015, he wrote, "I registered to vote as a Democrat, and several years ago some Democrats even tried to recruit me to run for Congress."

Brunner's campaign said Greitens' connection with the Democratic Party goes deeper than that, and it cited a Politico Pro article titled "Eric Greitens' Democratic Past" which claims Politico obtained records that showed Greitens was involved in a months-long courtship with the party, culminating with a trip to Washington.

Politico Pro articles are only available to paying subscribers, yet the PAC Patriots for America has posted the article in full here. The link goes to an anti-Eric Greitens site, with his name mispelled as its URL. 

As Greitens has admitted to having original roots in and leanings toward the Democratic Party but indicated he declined recruitment efforts by the party, this statement is incomplete. 

Why attack? Candidates respond

Target 8 asked John Brunner why it was important for his campaign to air this attack ad on Greitens, to which Brunner responded, "I think the issue as we are coming down to the wire here is that everybody have a better understanding of all the candidates, what they stand for, their backgrounds, their experiences."

Brunner continued, "The only thing the voters have is whatever they've done in the past, and that'll be an indication of what they'll do in the future."

KOMU 8 News spoke with Greitens in a separate interview unrelated to Brunner's attack ad, and asked him how he felt about the attacks against him from the other candidates' campaigns. 

Greitens said, "I'm the outsider, I'm running against folks who have been in twenty different elections. They represent the status quo, and people know that with them nothing's going to change."

Two of Greitens' opponents have held political office; Brunner ran for U.S. Senate. 

Greitens continued, "So when we got into the election we knew that they'd attack us, and the reason why they're attacking us so hard now is we're the frontrunners in this race." 

The most recent poll, released Tuesday by NBC affiliate KSDK, showed Greitens and Brunner as the narrow front runners at 25 and 21 percent, and all four candidates with almost identical favorability ratings with voters.

More News

Grid
List

Idea of "looking cool" at fire departments can make it easier to get cancer
Idea of "looking cool" at fire departments can make it easier to get cancer
COLUMBIA - A tradition among firefighters nationwide may in fact be a contributing factor in what some consider an epidemic... More >>
13 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 8:13:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Boone County voters get extra chance to vote before upcoming election
Boone County voters get extra chance to vote before upcoming election
BOONE COUNTY - The extra business hours Saturday at the Boone County Clerk’s office have allowed 19 voters to get... More >>
15 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 5:25:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Death investigation: human remains found in Callaway County
Death investigation: human remains found in Callaway County
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Criminal investigators are looking for the identity of human remains found by deputies. Law enforcement found... More >>
16 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 4:26:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Medical professionals teach locals emergency techniques to save lives
Medical professionals teach locals emergency techniques to save lives
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri Trauma and Emergency Medicine staff hosted a class in support of the “Stop the Bleed”... More >>
16 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 4:25:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri bill could help millennials buy homes
Missouri bill could help millennials buy homes
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri lawmakers are pushing a bill that could make it easier for people buying a... More >>
17 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 3:47:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Missouri Senate considers banning touchscreen voting
Missouri Senate considers banning touchscreen voting
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Senate is considering whether to permanently unplug the state's touchscreen machines amid concerns... More >>
17 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 3:26:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Local man looks to use his own life story to inspire others
Local man looks to use his own life story to inspire others
SEDALIA- When Kardell Sims founded Visionary Hustler earlier this year, he set out with the goal of inspiring and motivating... More >>
19 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 2:04:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Raw beef recall affects 9 states, including Missouri
Raw beef recall affects 9 states, including Missouri
MISSOURI - PFP Enterprises, LLC, also known as Texas Meat Packers, is recalling more than 7,000 pounds of raw beef... More >>
19 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 2:00:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri AG warns of phone, email scams seeking tax info
Missouri AG warns of phone, email scams seeking tax info
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri's attorney general is warning residents to be wary of telephone and email scams throughout tax... More >>
23 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:35:44 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri judge dismisses second Knockerball lawsuit
Missouri judge dismisses second Knockerball lawsuit
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — An Ashland man who was awarded last year nearly $45 million for injuries at a Capital... More >>
23 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:26:00 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Color this day happy; it's National Crayon Day
Color this day happy; it's National Crayon Day
COLUMBIA - Few things say childhood quite like a crayon. Coloring (inside or outside the lines) takes on a new... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:10:00 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Elaborate prank makes Aspen Heights residents worry about their privacy
Elaborate prank makes Aspen Heights residents worry about their privacy
COLUMBIA - Residents at a student housing complex said a prank from management was too believable to be funny days... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 7:25:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Nursing home care will take hit with current budget
Nursing home care will take hit with current budget
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri House approved a budget plan Thursday with more money for early education and flat... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 6:35:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

MoDOT releases spring road work plan for mid-Missouri
MoDOT releases spring road work plan for mid-Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY- MoDOT has released a schedule of road work for the central Missouri region. The road work is scheduled... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 2:12:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Thriving Home blog continues to thrive on the shelves and in digital spaces
Thriving Home blog continues to thrive on the shelves and in digital spaces
COLUMBIA – Two bloggers, mothers and business partners are ringing in the new year with a new work. Polly Conner... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 1:20:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Aid cut for 300 Missouri seniors, people with disabilities
Aid cut for 300 Missouri seniors, people with disabilities
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — About 300 Missouri seniors and people with disabilities have lost in-home care services... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 11:27:00 AM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Pistol confiscated from Missouri high school; no injuries
Pistol confiscated from Missouri high school; no injuries
CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) — Authorities say a student has been taken into custody after a pistol was confiscated from... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 10:12:00 AM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

13-year-old girl arrested in death of Missouri woman
13-year-old girl arrested in death of Missouri woman
SPANISH LAKE (AP) — Police in eastern Missouri say a 66-year-old Spanish Lake woman has been stabbed to... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 9:42:00 AM CDT March 30, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 30°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 3 active weather alerts
10am 31°
11am 32°
12pm 33°
1pm 34°

Select a station to view its upcoming schedule:

KOMU 8Mid-Missouri's CW

Coming Up Next

9:00a
Meet the Press
10:00a
Give
10:30a
The Champion Within
9:00a
Campmeeting
10:00a
Discover the Truth
10:30a
In Search of the Lord's Way

Tonight's Schedule

7:00p
Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
9:20p
Dateline NBC
7:00p
Stuart Little
9:00p
KOMU 8 News @ Nine on The CW
9:30p
Family Guy