Target 8 homeschool
Homeschooling laws in Missouri … A Target 8 investigation finds out how Missouri’s laws compare to other states, and discovers a lack of oversight that some say is failing students. Monday, May 14, on KOMU 8 News at 10.
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Gov. Eric Greitens sent a letter Friday to the Senate saying his five appointees to... More >>
JEFFERSON CITY – The Capital City Farmers Market cut the ribbon on its new location Saturday, officially signifying its move... More >>
NEW BLOOMFIELD - Some residents of New Bloomfield have doubts about a plan to make up for their lack of... More >>
KINGDOM CITY - Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash on I-70 Westbound at about mile marker 150 Friday... More >>
MORGAN COUNTY- Over the past 12 years the boys at Morgan County R-1 School have kept an ongoing joke alive.... More >>
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri House has advanced a constitutional amendment that would require that only U.S. citizens be... More >>
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence will help raise money for Missouri Republican Senate candidate Josh Hawley and... More >>
SPRINGFIELD - David Stoecker says he has lived a life of addiction in order to escape the pain of an... More >>
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The FBI is offering $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in an apparent... More >>
AURORA (AP) — A 19-year-old southwest Missouri man who was in a car when police shot and killed the driver... More >>
INDEPENDENCE (AP) — Applebee's is suing a franchise owner in the Kansas City area after the closure of a restaurant... More >>
COLUMBIA - Local service groups spent their Friday packing a semi truck trailer full of supplies to help people nearly... More >>
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A special examiner extracted thousands of images from the cellphone of Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens "and... More >>
COLUMBIA - Some mid-Missouri veterans and their families walked away from the Truman VA with gift boxes filled with infant... More >>
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — State senators have voted to move up the date of a public vote on whether... More >>
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a former Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper who's charged with taking sexually explicit photos... More >>
ST. LOUIS (AP) — People with negative impressions of Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens are being weeded out of his potential... More >>
CAMDENTON - The ongoing TCE, or trichloroethylene debate in Camdenton has moved forward and gained progress in the right direction... More >>
