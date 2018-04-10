TARGET 8: Memory pills on shelves in Columbia labeled "hoax"

11 months 1 week 1 day ago Monday, May 01 2017 May 1, 2017 Monday, May 01, 2017 6:00:00 PM CDT May 01, 2017 in Target 8
By: Hanna Knutson, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - The FTC and New York's attorney general charged Quincy Bioscience, the maker of Prevagen, with fraud. The charge accuses Prevagen with making false and unsubstantiated claims. Prevagen is an over-the-counter supplement promoted as helping with memory loss and strengthen brain function.

The company says Prevagen is made up of jellyfish proteins and sells for between 40 to 90 dollars for a 90 day supply.

Dr. Joel Shenker, who specializes in neurology at the University of Missouri, says almost all of the patients he sees either have dementia or are worried they might. He said the jellyfish protein doesn't do what Quincy Bioscience says it does.

"The manner of which you’re getting it in this Prevagen product can’t work. What they’re claiming can’t be true," Shenker said.

Shenker said when you eat a protein your body is getting the amino acids not the protein itself just like when you arrange letters it creates a word. 

So, when Prevagen's maker claims that your body is absorbing the jellyfish protein, Shenker says, that's false - it's absorbing the amino acids.

The FTC says Prevagen has made more than $165 million on the pills so far. 

Amelia Cottle is a caretaker for her husband Brian Cottle, who has Alzehiemer's disease.

Cottle said her husband has never tried Prevagen, but says the company knows exactly who to target.

“People will always continue to hope. We want there to be a cure. We want our loved to get better. We want ourselves to get better,” Cottle said.

Cottle said, once she found out about her husband's diagnosis, she tried many different things.

"From a personal stand point, doing what we could do and doing things that could try to help him. We tried dark juices and drank gallons and gallons of that," she said.

With an incurable disease like Alzheimer's, some people will turn to anything and the amount of Alzheimer cases continues to rise.

According to the Alzheimer's Association of Greater Missouri, more than 5 million Americans will be living with Alzheimer's by 2050, and the number could rise as high as 16 million. 

Jessie Kwatamadia, an executive director for the Alzheimer's Association of Greater Missouri, said the disease is a health care crisis. 

"The fact of the matter is, as long as you have a brain you are in danger of having Alzheimer’s disease," Kwatamadia said.

And mid-Missouri is no exception.

"The number is escalating. Right now, by 2017 we have over 110,000 people that we know that have Alzheimer’s disease in the state of Missouri. By 2025, we are looking at 130,000," Kwatamadia said. 

Shenker estimates about half the people with Alzheimer's disease are not being diagnosed.

"There are people who are walking around with symptomatic Alzheimer's disease. Some of these people are serving in political office, some are flying airplanes, some are practicing physicians, some are just regular ordinary folks going about their day appearing to do just fine cause they have routines and people have adapted to their routines" Shenker said.

KOMU 8 News went to grocery stores and pharmacies in Columbia and most stores didn't carry Prevagen.

However, a few did, and one store was even sold out of the pill at the time.

KOMU 8 News also reached out to Quincy Bioscience , which declined an interview due to a pending litigation. It did, however, send back a media fact sheet.

The sheet mentions the lawsuit against the FTC by stating:

"There is no alleged consumer harm that would require immediate action. Therefore, there is no reason for a short-staffed and lame-duck FTC to have brought this case now."

The sheet also points to Democrats, saying the case was authorized by two commissioners - both led by Democrats.

Since Prevagen is labeled as a supplement and not a drug, it is exempt from the FDA drug approval process and has looser restrictions.

The FTC lawsuit is asking for Prevagen customers to get their money back.

Though a pill won't cure memory problems that come with age, Shenker says there are some things to help your memory. But, he cautions that dementia and Alzheimer's disease are incurable and anyone can be affected.

Shenker says there are a couple of things known to be helpful in improving or maintaining brain function:

  • Physical activity
  • Complex thinking- puzzles or things to keep the mind engaged
  • Not smoking
  • Having good control over blood pressure
  • Following a Mediterranean diet

"People who do these things, as they go forward in time, their future memory loss becomes less as compared to people who don’t do these things," Shenker said.

 

 

 

More News

Grid
List

Columbia Public School Board welcomes two new board members
Columbia Public School Board welcomes two new board members
COLUMBIA - The induction of two new board members, a board presidential election and appropriations of a $30 million bond... More >>
5 hours ago Monday, April 09 2018 Apr 9, 2018 Monday, April 09, 2018 7:15:00 PM CDT April 09, 2018 in News

Committee plans to release Greitens investigation infomation Wednesday
Committee plans to release Greitens investigation infomation Wednesday
COLUMBIA - The House Special Investigative Committee met for another closed-door meeting Monday afternoon. Committee member Gina Mitten, D-St.... More >>
7 hours ago Monday, April 09 2018 Apr 9, 2018 Monday, April 09, 2018 5:17:00 PM CDT April 09, 2018 in Continuous News

Kansas City water slide designer says not guilty in boy's death
Kansas City water slide designer says not guilty in boy's death
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — The designer of a waterslide where a 10-year-old Kansas boy was decapitated has pleaded... More >>
8 hours ago Monday, April 09 2018 Apr 9, 2018 Monday, April 09, 2018 4:02:00 PM CDT April 09, 2018 in Continuous News

Students prepare for future careers through hands-on simulations
Students prepare for future careers through hands-on simulations
FAYETTE - A Central Methodist University employee says some college students lack the knowledge of what they could encounter in... More >>
9 hours ago Monday, April 09 2018 Apr 9, 2018 Monday, April 09, 2018 3:25:00 PM CDT April 09, 2018 in News

MoDOT offers discounts to increase Amtrak ridership
MoDOT offers discounts to increase Amtrak ridership
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Transportation is offering train ride discounts in an effort to increase Amtrak ridership.... More >>
9 hours ago Monday, April 09 2018 Apr 9, 2018 Monday, April 09, 2018 3:05:00 PM CDT April 09, 2018 in News

Jefferson City new board members have different approaches to upcoming rezoning
Jefferson City new board members have different approaches to upcoming rezoning
JEFFERSON CITY – One new member of the Jefferson City Public Schools Board of Education views not breaking up current... More >>
10 hours ago Monday, April 09 2018 Apr 9, 2018 Monday, April 09, 2018 2:45:00 PM CDT April 09, 2018 in News

Changes coming to Missouri work zones
Changes coming to Missouri work zones
JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Department of Transportation will start using temporary rumble strips in high-traffic work zones to alert... More >>
10 hours ago Monday, April 09 2018 Apr 9, 2018 Monday, April 09, 2018 2:00:00 PM CDT April 09, 2018 in News

McCaskill raises $3.9M for Missouri re-election bid
McCaskill raises $3.9M for Missouri re-election bid
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A spokeswoman for Democratic Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill's campaign says she raised roughly $3.9... More >>
12 hours ago Monday, April 09 2018 Apr 9, 2018 Monday, April 09, 2018 12:50:32 PM CDT April 09, 2018 in News

Weekly Wellness: Cooking with Healthy Oils
Weekly Wellness: Cooking with Healthy Oils
COLUMBIA - As a health coach, I’m asked by clients “what is the healthiest oil to cook with?” The answer... More >>
12 hours ago Monday, April 09 2018 Apr 9, 2018 Monday, April 09, 2018 12:00:00 PM CDT April 09, 2018 in Weekly Wellness

Macon Police make drug arrest at residence with small children
Macon Police make drug arrest at residence with small children
MACON - Macon Police said it responded to the 100 block of East Bourke Street Friday to assist the... More >>
13 hours ago Monday, April 09 2018 Apr 9, 2018 Monday, April 09, 2018 11:22:00 AM CDT April 09, 2018 in News

Leader of Mexico-to-Springfield meth ring convicted
Leader of Mexico-to-Springfield meth ring convicted
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a man who led a $1 million methamphetamine ring... More >>
14 hours ago Monday, April 09 2018 Apr 9, 2018 Monday, April 09, 2018 10:41:00 AM CDT April 09, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Prosecutors: Greitens' 'victim' under siege
UPDATE: Prosecutors: Greitens' 'victim' under siege
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Latest on allegations against Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens related to a 2015 extramarital... More >>
16 hours ago Monday, April 09 2018 Apr 9, 2018 Monday, April 09, 2018 8:52:00 AM CDT April 09, 2018 in News

Cold weather gives gardeners a frozen-thumb
Cold weather gives gardeners a frozen-thumb
MOBERLY - The winter-like weather has plagued the midwest, causing nursery owners to close up shop at a time they... More >>
18 hours ago Monday, April 09 2018 Apr 9, 2018 Monday, April 09, 2018 6:44:00 AM CDT April 09, 2018 in News

Winter weather in April: Climate change not to blame
Winter weather in April: Climate change not to blame
COLUMBIA - Are warmer temperatures in the Arctic behind mid-Missouri's rare April snow? According to Atmospheric Science MU Professor... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, April 08 2018 Apr 8, 2018 Sunday, April 08, 2018 7:49:00 PM CDT April 08, 2018 in News

Administrators break ground on new music center
Administrators break ground on new music center
COLUMBIA -Administrators and donors broke ground Sunday for the MU School of Music's new music center. The construction site... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, April 08 2018 Apr 8, 2018 Sunday, April 08, 2018 5:23:00 PM CDT April 08, 2018 in News

Daniel Boone Regional Library holds quilt exhibit
Daniel Boone Regional Library holds quilt exhibit
COLUMBIA - The Daniel Boone Regional Library kicked off its 2018 Quilt Exhibit Sunday. The exhibit will showcase nearly... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, April 08 2018 Apr 8, 2018 Sunday, April 08, 2018 12:06:00 PM CDT April 08, 2018 in News

Fundraising event will help struggling veterans
Fundraising event will help struggling veterans
COLUMBIA - The Veterans of Foreign War held a wine-tasting fundraiser event on Sunday afternoon. Proceeds raised will be used... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, April 08 2018 Apr 8, 2018 Sunday, April 08, 2018 6:29:00 AM CDT April 08, 2018 in News

Members of the community shave their heads for a good cause
Members of the community shave their heads for a good cause
COLUMBIA - MU Medical School Students, MU Health Workers and members of the community shaved their heads for a good... More >>
2 days ago Saturday, April 07 2018 Apr 7, 2018 Saturday, April 07, 2018 7:43:00 PM CDT April 07, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 38°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 1 active weather alert
1am 36°
2am 35°
3am 34°
4am 33°

Select a station to view its upcoming schedule:

KOMU 8Mid-Missouri's CW

Coming Up Next

12:37a
Last Call with Carson Daly
1:07a
Inside Edition
1:37a
Paid Program
12:30a
Cops
1:00a
Top 30
1:30a
Page Six TV

Tonight's Schedule

7:00p
The Voice
8:01p
Rise
9:00p
Chicago Med
7:00p
The Flash
8:00p
Black Lightning
9:00p
KOMU 8 News @ Nine on The CW
9:30p
Seinfeld