TARGET 8: Mid-Missourians report counterfeit bills at garage sales

2 years 11 months 2 weeks ago Thursday, April 30 2015 Apr 30, 2015 Thursday, April 30, 2015 8:48:00 PM CDT April 30, 2015 in Continuous News
By: Brittany Rendak, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - With many families joining in on neighborhood garage sales around this time of year, some residents warn that fake cash is being passed to sellers.

Residents in one Columbia neighborhood who recently had garage sales said they ended up losing money instead of earning it by receiving counterfeit $20 bills.

One mother, who asked to remain anonymous because she is a victim, had a garage sale a few weeks ago. She noticed a suspicious man leave her sale then come back to buy something during a busier time.

"There was quite a few people that had come to shop, and a guy said he didn't find anything and left. I'm assuming it's the one that gave the bill. I didn't realize that we had collected a counterfeit bill," said the resident who spoke to KOMU 8 News.

It wasn't just her house that received fake money that weekend.

There were only two garage sales in her neighborhood, and the resident said the man gave counterfeit money at both.

"It was pretty obvious that it was intentional because it wasn't a mistake that he accidentally got a counterfeit. He was probably the one who made them because it was both of our houses that ended up with counterfeit bills," said the resident who spoke to KOMU 8 News.

The resident said she and her neighbor lost about $60 together from the scam and that her neighbor only ended up making $120 total, after the loss.

She said she had not realized she collected fake money until the money went to a local bank.

The Senior Vice President of Marketing at Boone County National Bank, Mary Wilkerson, said counterfeit money turning up at the bank is actually pretty common.

"We see counterfeit money here on a regular basis," Wilkerson said.

The resident said she has warned people on a Facebook group about the incident but hasn't reported anything to police because she said there isn't a lot that can be done now.

"I used to manage a bank so I use to have counterfeit pens that I kept and checked when I did have garage sales, but I haven't had one in so long, and I really didn't think it was going to be that big of a sell, " she said. "So it wasn't something that crossed my mind. Then after the fact I was like, oh I guess I probably should have had a counterfeit pen."

Columbia Police's Public Information Officer, Latisha Stroer, said the pens are great but do not work if a bill has been washed. She said people should check for a color shift in the ink on the bills because washed bills will appear flat.

Another resident, Phyllis JiJi, who recently had a garage sale in another neighborhood said she has always been told to be careful.

"I don't have a pen to check bills so I am really careful about the size and the amount of the bills," JiJi said. I don't take any $50 bills. A lady wanted to give me a hundred, and I told her I couldn't make change for a hundred today because I didn't know and I couldn't check the bill."

JiJi said for several years, the highest bill she will accept is a $20 bill just to be safe.

The resident who spoke to KOMU 8 News wants to warn people to check money if you are planning a garage sale.

"You're not going to know everyone that comes to the garage sale. You can know by watching and paying attention to your surroundings to get a feel about how people are acting and that might give you a heads up if something like this will happen," she said.

She said next time she will be more careful and look for the signs of a crook.

"Really it is just our loss, we should have been more proactive in trying to stop it," the resident said.

You can visit the Secret Service website to find out more ways to check for counterfeit money.

 

 

More News

Grid
List

Supporters wait to see if medical marijuana will be on November ballot
Supporters wait to see if medical marijuana will be on November ballot
COLUMBIA – Marijuana advocates chose 4/20 as their day to celebrate, but this year, those in Missouri are hoping Nov.... More >>
15 minutes ago Friday, April 20 2018 Apr 20, 2018 Friday, April 20, 2018 10:16:00 AM CDT April 20, 2018 in News

Man charged in deadly crash was target of drug investigation
Man charged in deadly crash was target of drug investigation
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — Authorities say a Springfield man charged with fleeing from officers and causing a deadly Springfield crash had... More >>
56 minutes ago Friday, April 20 2018 Apr 20, 2018 Friday, April 20, 2018 9:35:00 AM CDT April 20, 2018 in News

University of Missouri-Kansas City announces job cuts
University of Missouri-Kansas City announces job cuts
KANSAS CITY (AP) — The University of Missouri-Kansas City plans to eliminate 17 academic and administrate jobs. The Kansas... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, April 20 2018 Apr 20, 2018 Friday, April 20, 2018 9:30:21 AM CDT April 20, 2018 in News

Homeless man convicted in 2015 Springfield killing
Homeless man convicted in 2015 Springfield killing
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A homeless man has been convicted in the stabbing and beating death of a Springfield woman... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, April 20 2018 Apr 20, 2018 Friday, April 20, 2018 9:25:18 AM CDT April 20, 2018 in News

Wanted felon arrested in Osage County for meth possession
Wanted felon arrested in Osage County for meth possession
OSAGE COUNTY - The Osage Sheriff's Office arrested a wanted felon out of Callaway County Thursday night. According to... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, April 20 2018 Apr 20, 2018 Friday, April 20, 2018 8:51:00 AM CDT April 20, 2018 in News

Two arrested in Centralia on suspicion of drug trafficking
Two arrested in Centralia on suspicion of drug trafficking
CENTRALIA - Two people were arrested for drug trafficking in Centralia Thursday night. According to the Centralia Police Department,... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, April 20 2018 Apr 20, 2018 Friday, April 20, 2018 8:04:00 AM CDT April 20, 2018 in News

Jefferson City parents learn how to keep their teen drivers safe
Jefferson City parents learn how to keep their teen drivers safe
JEFFERSON CITY - A traffic safety education program, First Impact, taught parents the ins and outs of putting their teen... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, April 19 2018 Apr 19, 2018 Thursday, April 19, 2018 8:03:00 PM CDT April 19, 2018 in News

Lawmakers react to judge's decision in Greitens case
Lawmakers react to judge's decision in Greitens case
JEFFERSON CITY - Judge Rex Burlison, 22nd Judicial Circuit (St. Louis City), ruled Thursday not to dismiss the criminal case... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, April 19 2018 Apr 19, 2018 Thursday, April 19, 2018 8:01:00 PM CDT April 19, 2018 in News

Osage School teacher charged with two sexual felonies
Osage School teacher charged with two sexual felonies
LAKE OZARK - An Osage School teacher is being charged with 1st degree statutory sodomy and a second charge of... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, April 19 2018 Apr 19, 2018 Thursday, April 19, 2018 5:23:00 PM CDT April 19, 2018 in News

UMKC lays off 17 professors, administrators
UMKC lays off 17 professors, administrators
KANSAS CITY (AP) — The University of Missouri-Kansas City (UMKC) is cutting 17 professors and administrators. University officials said... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, April 19 2018 Apr 19, 2018 Thursday, April 19, 2018 3:03:20 PM CDT April 19, 2018 in News

Greitens court case called a "distraction" for legislation at Capitol
Greitens court case called a "distraction" for legislation at Capitol
JEFFERSON CITY- A St. Louis circuit court judge ruled against the dismissal of Greitens' court case Thursday. Regular session continued... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, April 19 2018 Apr 19, 2018 Thursday, April 19, 2018 3:02:00 PM CDT April 19, 2018 in News

Real fire interrupts CFD training
Real fire interrupts CFD training
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Fire Department used the former Macy's building off of Stadium Blvd. on Thursday to train its... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, April 19 2018 Apr 19, 2018 Thursday, April 19, 2018 1:58:00 PM CDT April 19, 2018 in News

Man stabbed in neck in Columbia Thursday morning
Man stabbed in neck in Columbia Thursday morning
COLUMBIA - Police said a man was stabbed in the neck in the 2900 block of Range Line Street Thursday... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, April 19 2018 Apr 19, 2018 Thursday, April 19, 2018 1:37:00 PM CDT April 19, 2018 in News

TV tower collapses in southwest Missouri; killing 1 worker
TV tower collapses in southwest Missouri; killing 1 worker
FORDLAND (AP) — Officials said a maintenance worker died when a Missouri television station tower collapsed and he became trapped... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, April 19 2018 Apr 19, 2018 Thursday, April 19, 2018 12:31:00 PM CDT April 19, 2018 in News

Woman faces upgraded charges in Missouri officer's death
Woman faces upgraded charges in Missouri officer's death
CLINTON (AP) — A Missouri woman accused of dealing drugs from a home where an ex-convict fatally shot one police... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, April 19 2018 Apr 19, 2018 Thursday, April 19, 2018 12:01:48 PM CDT April 19, 2018 in News

Missing Callaway County man's body pulled from Missouri River
Missing Callaway County man's body pulled from Missouri River
MONTGOMERY COUNTY - Deputies identified a man whose body was found tangled in fishing lines on Wednesday as Timothy G.... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, April 19 2018 Apr 19, 2018 Thursday, April 19, 2018 11:47:00 AM CDT April 19, 2018 in News

Cancer-causing pesticide sent to Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal's office
Cancer-causing pesticide sent to Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal's office
JEFFERSON CITY - Sen. Maria Chappelle Nadal, D-St. Louis, said the unknown substance on envelopes sent to her on Thursday... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, April 19 2018 Apr 19, 2018 Thursday, April 19, 2018 11:41:00 AM CDT April 19, 2018 in News

Missouri Senate tax overhaul plan stalls
Missouri Senate tax overhaul plan stalls
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A Missouri Senate panel has declined to advance a proposed tax overhaul following estimates that it... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, April 19 2018 Apr 19, 2018 Thursday, April 19, 2018 11:09:33 AM CDT April 19, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 52°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
11am 53°
12pm 57°
1pm 59°
2pm 60°