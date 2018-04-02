Target 8: Missouri State Employees Without Wage Increase for Four Years

MID-MISSOURI - Missouri ranks 50th out of 50 states in state employee wages. An average Missouri state employee is paid $38,000 a year, according to a recent study.

MU public policy professor Sean Nicholson Crotty said that Missouri employees generally value job security over wages, but said that public workers are now being blamed for the recession and debt.

"Morale is going down, because who wants to be known as the key villain in your state?" Crotty said.

In this Target 8 investigation, KOMU looked at low wages and jobs cut, and what might be perceived as the sinking morale of Missouri's 57,000 state employees.