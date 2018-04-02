Target 8: Mo. Humane Society Director Salary Raises Questions

5 years 10 months 4 weeks ago Thursday, May 03 2012 May 3, 2012 Thursday, May 03, 2012 7:45:00 PM CDT May 03, 2012 in News
By: Meghann Mollerus
loading

ST. LOUIS - A Target 8 investigation revealed the nonprofit Humane Society of Missouri's President Kathryn Warnick has been paid a total of almost $800,000 in compensation and benefits in the past two years--while the organization ran a deficit between $500,000 and $800,000.  

The Humane Society of Missouri (HSMO) is one of three primary animal rescue shelters in St. Louis and covers animal rescues across the state.  According to IRS Form 990s--tax returns nonprofits file each fiscal year--the organization operated with about an $18 million total revenue in each of the past two years.

The organization's most recently-filed tax return revealed that last year, Warnick was paid about $280,000 in compensation and all benefits. The year before, she was paid almost $500,000--including about $230,000 in deferred compensation owed to her because of what HSMO's Communications Director Jeane Jae deemed "an accounting error" that occurred in previous years. 

Neither Warnick nor any of HSMO's board members would answer KOMU 8's questions on or off camera about her pay, but Jae did issue KOMU 8 an e-mailed statement.  

She explained, "HSMO saw a 38% increase in the number of stray animals received and for which care was provided...The current president voluntarily elected to take a 20% decrease in salary in each of the past two years to help the organization weather the recession," Jae wrote.

But, Jae explained, "To ensure salaries are in line with industry norms, the executive committee periodically hires an outside independent organization to compare executive compensation of other local charities and similar-sized non-profits throughout the U.S.  The current president's salary is in line with those norms." 

In looking for these "norms," KOMU 8 discovered that while the president of the Humane Society of the United States (HSUS), Wayne Pacelle, made a salary similar to Warnick's, he operates an organization with about eight times HSMO's revenue.  He also lives in Washington D.C., where the cost of living is one-and-a-half times higher than in St. Louis.  

HSMO said it and HSUS have different structures and missions and thus cannot be compared. Jae suggested KOMU 8 instead look at the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals--the ASPCA.  

Though ASPCA President Edwin Sayres earned more than $500,000 in compensation and all benefits last year, the ASPCA's revenue is seven-and-a-half times greater than HSMO's.  The organization also had about a $13 million surplus last year.  The organization is based in New York City, where the cost of living is nearly twice what it is in St. Louis.

In terms of other similar cities in the Midwest, Nebraska Humane Society Executive Director Judy Varner made about $180,000 in salary and all benefits, while the organization operated in about a $500,000 surplus. 

In looking at local organizations, KOMU 8 discovered the former executive director of the Central Missouri Humane Society (CMHS), Dr. Alan Allert, made about $60,000 in compensation and all benefits last year, and Columbia Second Chance's executives all reported they made nothing.

"Everyone that works at our shelter does it for the love of helping Mid-Missouri's adoptable pets. We're not there for the high-end salary," CMHS Shelter Relations Coordinator Colin LaVaute said.

KOMU 8 analyzed the Form 990 of the Animal Protective Association of Missouri--based in St. Louis with HSMO.  Executive Director Steve Kaufman earned about $90,000 last year while the organization got out of its prior year's deficit.

"It's very hard to be successful if you don't have people that are talented enough to do those goals. So, sometimes that talent does cost money, and as long as it's not an overwhelming percentage of the budget, I can't imagine that it's drowning any of these agencies," Kaufman said.

But, the only of the three primary animal rescue organizations in St. Louis that didn't succumb to a deficit in the past two years is the one whose executives earned the least -- Stray Rescue of St. Louis.

As the founder and president of Stray Rescue of St. Louis, Randy Grim made about $48,000 this past fiscal year--a fraction of the group's total revenue of about $2,500,000.  He also earned less than what he pays some of his employees--a factor that distinguishes Stray Rescue from HSMO, although both Grim and Warnick made about 1.5% of their organizations' total revenues last year.

"I have to think of the cost to save the animals, and with $2 million going strictly to medical care that we have to pay for," Grim said. "It's hard for me to justify a large salary.  Plus, it's charity -- so, you know, you don't come to Stray Rescue hoping to become rich. You become rich within your heart and your soul...You want your money going to these guys. I don't want people going, 'Oh, Randy has a nice car,'" he laughed.

Stray Rescue's director of marketing, Jason Schipkowski, said he took a pay cut to work at the organization.  "It matters so much to me," he said.  "I think that when you embrace something as a job that you're really passionate about, then you can really excel at it and do a lot of good." 

Grim said, "For living in the Midwest, to make over six figures...I don't think people would want to donate if they knew that. That's one of the reasons I don't make nearly anything like [HMSO's compensation].  Do they have a lot of money? Yes. Are they using it wisely? It's easier to criticize from the outside looking in...but I think a lot of that money could just be making yourself feel good...being a good human being."

"To donors," Grim added, "I would say check charities' [Form] 990s.  They'll tell you a lot of information and help you with your plans to give."

KOMU 8 attempted to contact members of HSMO's Board of Directors and President Kathryn Warnick for comment, but requests were declined or unreturned.  All of the executives' salaries were approved by the organizations' boards of directors.

HSMO ex-officio board member and former board president Andrew Bresler did return a call but disclosed only that he had been involved in determining Warnick's salary several years ago.

To view all documents and numbers used in this report and HSMO's full statement, click here

More News

Grid
List

Federal proposal looks at vetting foreign visitors' social media accounts
Federal proposal looks at vetting foreign visitors' social media accounts
COLUMBIA - A new proposal released by the U.S. Department of State Friday pushes for tighter screening of would-be visitors... More >>
8 hours ago Sunday, April 01 2018 Apr 1, 2018 Sunday, April 01, 2018 6:28:00 PM CDT April 01, 2018 in News

Columbia copes with first measurable snow on Easter since 1960s
Columbia copes with first measurable snow on Easter since 1960s
COLUMBIA – Columbia got its first measurable snowfall on Easter since 1961 Sunday. The National Weather Service estimates the... More >>
9 hours ago Sunday, April 01 2018 Apr 1, 2018 Sunday, April 01, 2018 6:18:00 PM CDT April 01, 2018 in News

Two arrested, one is fugitive on Callaway County Weapons Warrant after pursuit from Mexico into Auxvasse
Two arrested, one is fugitive on Callaway County Weapons Warrant after pursuit from Mexico into Auxvasse
On March 31, 2018, at around 6:00 PM, members of the Audrain County Sheriff's Office and the Mexico Public... More >>
10 hours ago Sunday, April 01 2018 Apr 1, 2018 Sunday, April 01, 2018 4:32:00 PM CDT April 01, 2018 in Continuous News

Idea of "looking cool" at fire departments can make it easier to get cancer
Idea of "looking cool" at fire departments can make it easier to get cancer
COLUMBIA - A tradition among firefighters nationwide may in fact be a contributing factor in what some consider an epidemic... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 8:13:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Boone County voters get extra chance to vote before upcoming election
Boone County voters get extra chance to vote before upcoming election
BOONE COUNTY - The extra business hours Saturday at the Boone County Clerk’s office have allowed 19 voters to get... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 5:25:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Death investigation: human remains found in Callaway County
Death investigation: human remains found in Callaway County
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Criminal investigators are looking for the identity of human remains found by deputies. Law enforcement found... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 4:26:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Medical professionals teach locals emergency techniques to save lives
Medical professionals teach locals emergency techniques to save lives
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri Trauma and Emergency Medicine staff hosted a class in support of the “Stop the Bleed”... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 4:25:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri bill could help millennials buy homes
Missouri bill could help millennials buy homes
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri lawmakers are pushing a bill that could make it easier for people buying a... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 3:47:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Missouri Senate considers banning touchscreen voting
Missouri Senate considers banning touchscreen voting
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Senate is considering whether to permanently unplug the state's touchscreen machines amid concerns... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 3:26:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Local man looks to use his own life story to inspire others
Local man looks to use his own life story to inspire others
SEDALIA- When Kardell Sims founded Visionary Hustler earlier this year, he set out with the goal of inspiring and motivating... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 2:04:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Raw beef recall affects 9 states, including Missouri
Raw beef recall affects 9 states, including Missouri
MISSOURI - PFP Enterprises, LLC, also known as Texas Meat Packers, is recalling more than 7,000 pounds of raw beef... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 2:00:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri AG warns of phone, email scams seeking tax info
Missouri AG warns of phone, email scams seeking tax info
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri's attorney general is warning residents to be wary of telephone and email scams throughout tax... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:35:44 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri judge dismisses second Knockerball lawsuit
Missouri judge dismisses second Knockerball lawsuit
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — An Ashland man who was awarded last year nearly $45 million for injuries at a Capital... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:26:00 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Color this day happy; it's National Crayon Day
Color this day happy; it's National Crayon Day
COLUMBIA - Few things say childhood quite like a crayon. Coloring (inside or outside the lines) takes on a new... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:10:00 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Elaborate prank makes Aspen Heights residents worry about their privacy
Elaborate prank makes Aspen Heights residents worry about their privacy
COLUMBIA - Residents at a student housing complex said a prank from management was too believable to be funny days... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 7:25:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Nursing home care will take hit with current budget
Nursing home care will take hit with current budget
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri House approved a budget plan Thursday with more money for early education and flat... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 6:35:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

MoDOT releases spring road work plan for mid-Missouri
MoDOT releases spring road work plan for mid-Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY- MoDOT has released a schedule of road work for the central Missouri region. The road work is scheduled... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 2:12:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Thriving Home blog continues to thrive on the shelves and in digital spaces
Thriving Home blog continues to thrive on the shelves and in digital spaces
COLUMBIA – Two bloggers, mothers and business partners are ringing in the new year with a new work. Polly Conner... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 1:20:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 24°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 1 active weather alert
4am 24°
5am 24°
6am 24°
7am 25°

Select a station to view its upcoming schedule:

KOMU 8Mid-Missouri's CW

Coming Up Next

3:00a
Early Today
3:30a
Early Today
4:00a
Early Today
3:00a
Paid Program
3:30a
Paid Program
4:00a
Paid Program

Tonight's Schedule

7:00p
The Voice
9:01p
Good Girls
7:00p
DC's Legends of Tomorrow
8:00p
Penn & Teller: April Fool Us Day
9:00p
KOMU 8 News @ Nine on The CW
9:30p
Seinfeld