TARGET 8: Records show stations could shortchange you at the pump

3 years 1 month 3 weeks ago Tuesday, February 03 2015 Feb 3, 2015 Tuesday, February 03, 2015 8:15:00 PM CST February 03, 2015 in Target 8
By: Rachel Wittel, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

BOONE COUNTY - Although the nation no longer suffers from gas pump woes, consumers may not always get what they pay for.

KOMU 8 obtained hundreds of documents from the Department of Agriculture, revealing which Boone and Callaway County gas stations failed biannual inspections in the last two years. 

Missouri is one of the only states whose agriculture department has a Fuel Quality Program (FQP), which inspects its gas stations this frequently. It reported 15 rejections in Boone County and 14 in Callaway County in the last two years. 

The FQP can consider both gas stations and individual pumps as rejections for many reasons. Some of those include issues like low flash point, which is a fuel temperature measurement that is a fire hazard when low, and high vapor pressure, which is monitored to prevent smog.

Other problems the FQP inspects include labels and equipment to make sure consumers are getting what they think they're buying. Columbia resident Scott Bess experienced some of those first hand.

"I went to a station, put in my credit card, pulled the thing off the pump, put the thing in my gas tank, gave it a squeeze and nothing came out," Bess said.

Bess wrote a complaint to the Missouri Department of Agriculture and received a response and his money back within a week.

"I was amazed at how quick it was," Bess said. "I thought they did a great job."

However, if consumer action is not taken, inspectors step in, forcing stations to shut down individual pumps if rejected during their tests. 

John Albert, FQP inspector and program administrator, said it's not about how many rejections are reported each year, but who is failing repeatedly, and why.

"It would be unfair to say that they had that repeated rejections because it's still one problem that's being worked through," Albert said. "It takes a lot of time, money and energy to withdraw that product, take it back to a distribution center for re-blending."

Stations affected like Casey's General Store in Ashland and QuikTrip in Columbia said rejections are quick fixes.

"We shut down the pump that's affected," Casey's CFO Bill Walljasper said. "We will pump out the product that's affected, and then we will get a new shipment of the product and have it retested by the state. It's typically a diesel situation and a relatively quick process. We're talking days."

"We will reimburse customers and most likely will buy them a tank of gasoline for the problems they faced," QuikTrip spokesman Mike Thornbrugh said. 

Recorded rejections in Boone County include Casey's General Store #1387 in Centralia, Casey's General Store #1021 in Ashland, Steve O's in Columbia, Casey's General Store #1064 in Sturgeon, Fast Lane #55 in Columbia, Breaktime #3026 in Columbia, three at Quick Mart in Centralia, Mutrux Automotive in Columbia, eight at Quick Stop in Centralia, four Breaktime #3016 in Columbia, Breaktime #3115 in Columbia, two at Pierpont Store in Columbia, Lindsey Rentals in Columbia and MPC #93 in Columbia.

Further, other recorded rejections in Callaway County are Beeline Snack Shop #2 in Holts Summit, Cranes Store in Williamsburg, two at Pass-N-Gas in Fulton, two at MFA Breaktime #42 in Holts Summit, two at Luebbering #66 in Holts Summit and two at Luebbering Oil Company in Jefferson City.

To review the inspection results for Boone and Callaway Counties in 2013, see this PDF file: FQP Fuel Inspections 2013.pdf. For the inspection results in 2014, see this PDF file: FQP Fuel Inspections 2014.pdf To view the key for rejection codes, see this PDF file: FQP Fuel Inspection Rejection Codes.pdf

More News

Grid
List

Columbia copes with first measurable snow on Easter since WW2
Columbia copes with first measurable snow on Easter since WW2
COLUMBIA – Columbia got its first measurable snowfall on Easter since 1940 Sunday. The National Weather Service estimates the... More >>
1 hour ago Sunday, April 01 2018 Apr 1, 2018 Sunday, April 01, 2018 6:18:00 PM CDT April 01, 2018 in News

Two arrested, one is fugitive on Callaway County Weapons Warrant after pursuit from Mexico into Auxvasse
Two arrested, one is fugitive on Callaway County Weapons Warrant after pursuit from Mexico into Auxvasse
On March 31, 2018, at around 6:00 PM, members of the Audrain County Sheriff's Office and the Mexico Public... More >>
3 hours ago Sunday, April 01 2018 Apr 1, 2018 Sunday, April 01, 2018 4:32:00 PM CDT April 01, 2018 in Continuous News

Idea of "looking cool" at fire departments can make it easier to get cancer
Idea of "looking cool" at fire departments can make it easier to get cancer
COLUMBIA - A tradition among firefighters nationwide may in fact be a contributing factor in what some consider an epidemic... More >>
23 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 8:13:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Boone County voters get extra chance to vote before upcoming election
Boone County voters get extra chance to vote before upcoming election
BOONE COUNTY - The extra business hours Saturday at the Boone County Clerk’s office have allowed 19 voters to get... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 5:25:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Death investigation: human remains found in Callaway County
Death investigation: human remains found in Callaway County
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Criminal investigators are looking for the identity of human remains found by deputies. Law enforcement found... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 4:26:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Medical professionals teach locals emergency techniques to save lives
Medical professionals teach locals emergency techniques to save lives
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri Trauma and Emergency Medicine staff hosted a class in support of the “Stop the Bleed”... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 4:25:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri bill could help millennials buy homes
Missouri bill could help millennials buy homes
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri lawmakers are pushing a bill that could make it easier for people buying a... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 3:47:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Missouri Senate considers banning touchscreen voting
Missouri Senate considers banning touchscreen voting
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Senate is considering whether to permanently unplug the state's touchscreen machines amid concerns... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 3:26:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Local man looks to use his own life story to inspire others
Local man looks to use his own life story to inspire others
SEDALIA- When Kardell Sims founded Visionary Hustler earlier this year, he set out with the goal of inspiring and motivating... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 2:04:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Raw beef recall affects 9 states, including Missouri
Raw beef recall affects 9 states, including Missouri
MISSOURI - PFP Enterprises, LLC, also known as Texas Meat Packers, is recalling more than 7,000 pounds of raw beef... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 2:00:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri AG warns of phone, email scams seeking tax info
Missouri AG warns of phone, email scams seeking tax info
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri's attorney general is warning residents to be wary of telephone and email scams throughout tax... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:35:44 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri judge dismisses second Knockerball lawsuit
Missouri judge dismisses second Knockerball lawsuit
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — An Ashland man who was awarded last year nearly $45 million for injuries at a Capital... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:26:00 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Color this day happy; it's National Crayon Day
Color this day happy; it's National Crayon Day
COLUMBIA - Few things say childhood quite like a crayon. Coloring (inside or outside the lines) takes on a new... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:10:00 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Elaborate prank makes Aspen Heights residents worry about their privacy
Elaborate prank makes Aspen Heights residents worry about their privacy
COLUMBIA - Residents at a student housing complex said a prank from management was too believable to be funny days... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 7:25:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Nursing home care will take hit with current budget
Nursing home care will take hit with current budget
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri House approved a budget plan Thursday with more money for early education and flat... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 6:35:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

MoDOT releases spring road work plan for mid-Missouri
MoDOT releases spring road work plan for mid-Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY- MoDOT has released a schedule of road work for the central Missouri region. The road work is scheduled... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 2:12:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Thriving Home blog continues to thrive on the shelves and in digital spaces
Thriving Home blog continues to thrive on the shelves and in digital spaces
COLUMBIA – Two bloggers, mothers and business partners are ringing in the new year with a new work. Polly Conner... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 1:20:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Aid cut for 300 Missouri seniors, people with disabilities
Aid cut for 300 Missouri seniors, people with disabilities
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — About 300 Missouri seniors and people with disabilities have lost in-home care services... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 11:27:00 AM CDT March 30, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 27°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 4 active weather alerts
8pm 26°
9pm 26°
10pm 26°
11pm 26°

Select a station to view its upcoming schedule:

KOMU 8Mid-Missouri's CW

Coming Up Next

7:00p
Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
9:20p
Dateline NBC
10:00p
KOMU 8 News @ 10
7:00p
Stuart Little
9:00p
KOMU 8 News @ Nine on The CW
9:30p
Family Guy

Tonight's Schedule

7:00p
Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
9:20p
Dateline NBC
7:00p
Stuart Little
9:00p
KOMU 8 News @ Nine on The CW
9:30p
Family Guy