Targeting Fewer Turkeys

It certainly wasn't paradise for fall turkey hunters. Not a turkey in sight or a gobble in earshot.

"Hens were laying their eggs but they were not incubating them. So, I think a lot of those eggs were frozen, and as a result they tried to hatch a clutch of eggs, many of which were dead," said Jeff Beringer, from the Missouri Department of Conservation

"Clearly production is down," said Rick Clawson, a turkey hunter.

A cold spring left the woods bare of birds for fall turkey hunters. The Missouri Department of Conservation says the state's turkey harvest is down by 11 thousand birds. So hunters have to try extra hard.

"It's pretty important to be camouflaged and to be sneaky. They have great eye sight, 10 times as good as ours. And they're very good at movement. They have eyes on the sides of their head. So they can see independently. They don't see in stereo but they can see you do this."

Turkey hunters might have to head to their local grocer this year for their Thanksgiving dinner. But for them, it's not about the meal

"It's something to do with your family. My kids love turkey hunting. It's time that i spend with them in the woods," said Clawson.

Missouri's firearms turkey season ended two weeks ago. Bow hunters are still free to hunt turkeys.