Task Force Addresses Campus Security

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A state task force wants college students to receive more than just a course outline on their first day of class. Governor Blunt's Campus Security Task Force says specific emergency plans should be included with the syllabus for each course and should be discussed on the first day of each semester. That is just one of 34 recommendations released. The panel was created by Blunt following the deadly shootings at Virginia Tech University. The task force also says colleges should ensure they have adequate police protection and should rehearse emergency plans with local officials. It recommends that teams of academic, law enforcement and mental health officials review information about students who could pose a safety concern.