Task force examining work conditions at Jackson County jail

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A task force examining problems at the Jackson County Detention Center is focusing primarily on work conditions such as mandatory overtime that might have led to inmate abuse.

County officials said last month that they had discovered four cases of guards using excessive force against prisoners who were restrained and posed no threat. The Kansas City Star reports the task force was formed at the same time.

The task force is looking into numerous problems at the jail, but mainly the effect of mandatory overtime hours forced upon guards at the facility in downtown Kansas City. Experts say long hours make prison guards more prone to abusing inmates.

County officials wouldn't speculate on whether fatigue played a role in the alleged abuses, but acknowledged guards are overworked and underpaid.