Task Force Investigates Arson, Homicide

AUXVASSE (AP) -- A task force is being set up to investigate the deaths of two people whose bodies were found in the rubble of a burned central-Missouri home.

Callaway County Sheriff Dennis Crane says deputies spent the weekend interviewing people who knew 56-year-old Michael Wieberg and his 33-year-old daughter, Amanda Wieberg. The father and daughter are presumed to be the people found dead after a suspicious fire burned Michael Wieberg's mobile home outside

Auxvasse.

Cran says an autopsy determined both died before the fire started.

A body believed to be Michael Wieberg's was found Friday morning. The body that is believed to be his daughter's was found Friday night, after her burned van was discovered in neighboring Audrain County.