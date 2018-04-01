Task Force One Remembers

For ten days they removed large amounts of debris hoping to find survivors. The last survivor was rescued twenty-six hours after the attack.

"The ride home was somber and people were exhausted but we knew that event was going to go on for months and that was really heavy on the heart," said Task Force One member Doug Westhoff.

But the Task Force team had a warm homecoming that helped them deal with what they had seen.

"When we hit Cooper County every overpass had fire apparatus and police officers standing at attention saluting us and signs from friends waving at us saying thank you for coming home," Leake said.

It was a ride home members will never forget.