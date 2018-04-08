Task Force Outlines Problems With Highway Project

Dooley said the traffic task force would address concerns along the Highway 40 corridor, the busiest thoroughfare in the region. The Missouri Department of Transportation expects to begin rebuilding 12 miles of the highway in 2007. More than 150,000 people travel the highway every day. Most agree the project is needed, but worry about the inconveniences. Dooley says the task force would make suggestions about when to shut down certain sections of the highway. He hopes to have the task force in place and working by Jan. 6.