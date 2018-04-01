Task Force Recommends Ways to Prevent Child Abuse

JEFFERSON CITY - A task force that spent a year studying ways to prevent child sex abuse offered 22 recommendations to Missouri's governor, lawmakers and the Board of Education.

The panel also recommended changing Missouri law to require that people legally obligated to report suspected abuse to contact the state children's division directly.

For the full report, look below:

2012 Prevention ofSexual Abuse of Children Report