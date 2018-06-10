Task Force To Keep Campuses Safe

"It's an issue that everyone can rally around easily," said Commissioner of Higher Education Robert Stein, "and that we are prepared in this day and age to be able to respond rapidly to any threat."

A Campus Security Task Force consisting of law enforcement, higher education faculty and students, and members of the community came together to discuss measures to increase campus security.

"We don't wanna just get blinders on solely talking about the issues of active shooters, but to ensure that the processes and procedures are well rounded for any type of hazard we might find," said Mark James, Missouri Public Safety Director.

Hazards aren't necessarily an unlikely terrorist threat. The real threats come from severe weather, fires, and contagious disease.

The group is gathering information from all Missouri universities and colleges to see where the state stands with campus security. The information will generate a report to provide resources to increase security.

"The report will have actions, procedures, processes and so forth in it's something, that minimally, universities can look at as this is what the task force is recommending and they can look at their own plans and say where are we short, what do we need to implement," said James.

Subcommittees will focus on planning and prevention, risk mitigation and recovery and communication and response. The Task Force will meet at least five more times before submitting a final report to Governor Blunt by August.