Taste of Local Food Festival Comes to Columbia

COLUMBIA - The Taste of Local Missouri Food Festival arrived in Columbia on Saturday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

This is a free event that features various food samples from local farmers, restaurants or food stores that sell locally grown produce. The goal of the festival is to help increase residents' awareness and access to sources of locally grown fruit, vegetables, herbs, honey and flowers.

Carrie Hargrove, farm manager of the Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture, said it helps local businesses and the economy.

"It's to connect Columbians to local food sources to help enhance the local economy," Hargrove said. "And to also support local businesses and just get connected with local food sources."

The Taste of Local Missouri Food Festivals are sponsored by the Missouri River Bluffs Association as well as the Missouri Department of Agriculture to promote healthier lifestyles and economic development in the Mid-Missouri area.