Tasty Charity Competition

COLUMBIA - Thursday night, Stadium Grill unveiled a winning burger in its Great American Burger Challenge. After a month of customer evaluations of a panel of celebrity burgers, the winner was announced. Columbia Public School Superintendent Chris Belcher beat out five local celebrities to claim the title.



Belcher said, "There's not many times when my last name proves to be a benefit, but Belcher for a burger is a pretty good combination."



Tom Bradley, TJ Cleveland, Roger Wilson, Bob McDavid, and Mike Kelly were asked to submit burgers. Each celebrity picked a charity to represent. Belcher chose the Assistance League of Mid-Missouri. Stadium Grill plans to put the Belcher Burger on the menu and fifty cents from every burger sold over the next year will help the organization.



Marilyn Starwalt, President of the Assistance league expressed her gratitude, "We dressed over 1200 children last year and this will help so much when we are doing our budget."



Belcher is able to see the benefit of the organization first-hand.

"The Assistance League is an amazing charity, 200 thousand dollars a year they clothe our children in Columbia Public Schools that have needs so I couldn't think of a better place for it to go," he said.



The Belcher burger is two beef patties with blue cheese in the middle with caramelized onions on top and a splash of balsamic vinegar. The burger could raise quite a bit of money for the Assistance League of Mid-Missouri.



Susan Brooks, Liaison for the Assistance League expects the burger could dress 100 more children and 30 newborn babies.



The Belcher Burger joins the Stadium Grill menu on November first. The restaurant plans to make the burger challenge a yearly event. Until then, the Assistance League will enjoy the benefit of some tasty charity work.

