Tattoo Parlors Say Bad Economy Equals Big Business

Daniel Hull manages Tattoo You on Rangeline Street.

Hull said although it is the oldest tattoo parlor in the city, this year's sales are the highest ever. Even through the holiday weekend, sales have been strong.

"I figured everyone would be at the lake and we had a record week last week," said Hull.

Hull said he expects the trend to continue.

"People want something they can keep during times of economic strife," said Hull. "They want something the government can't take away from them and tattoos seem to fit the bill for them."

Iron Tiger Tattoo owner Gabe Garcia says it's the permanence of a tattoo that's bringing more people into his parlor.

"When you look at the state of the economy and the state of the world, there's a lot of investments that aren't going to last the test of time," said Garcia.

Jesse Johnson came to Iron Tiger tattoo Monday for her seventh tattoo. She said the lasting factor of tattoos is an important reason for what she gets.

"All my tattoos really mean something to me," said Johnson. "The tattoos I do have, I'm proud to show, to have on my body, because they are permanent."

Both Garcia and Hull said their parlors have benefited financially since the big hit of the economic crisis in 2008.