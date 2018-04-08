Taum Sauk Business

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS - A dozen businesses that say they have lost income because of the Taum Sauk reservoir collapse have filed a motion to be included in the state lawsuit against Ameren. A lawyer representing them, Anthony Simon, says inns, shops and restaurants lost business after widespread damage to the Johnson's Shut-Ins state park. Simon has filed a motion to be included at the table, if Ameren attorneys sit down for settlement talks with Missouri Attorney General Jay Nixon. The businesses filed their own lawsuit last year against Ameren. Ameren's mountaintop reservoir collapsed on December 14th, 2005, after a breach in its walls. Ameren has said it has invested more than $20 million toward restoring the park and improving water quality in the Black River.