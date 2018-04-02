Tax Breaks for Ford Truck Plant

The legislation allows manufactures like Ford Motor Company to keep Missouri state taxes withheld from employee paychecks. Ford is making no commitments to the plant, but the new legislation is an incentive for Ford to stay in Claycomo and to expand. 3,700 people work at the Ford factory.

The legislation could also help autoparts vendors that supply Ford dealerships in Missouri. Jefferson City Carquest provides parts for the Mike Kehoe Ford dealership in Jefferson City.

"The healthier that Ford stays, the better it is for everybody in the autoparts buisness," said Howard Kunz, Jefferson City Carquest Manager.

Local dealerships are also pleased with the news.

"We want jobs to stay right here in Missouri," said Grary Drewing, President of Joe Machens Ford dealership in Columbia.

Drewing also says Ford's sales and market share are going up.

The tax incentives for Ford were debated for almost three weeks in a long, drawn out special session of the Missouri General Assembly.