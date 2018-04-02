Tax Breaks Lead Nixon to Threaten Spending Cuts

By: The Associated Press and James Packard, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri Governor Jay Nixon is threatening to make extensive spending cuts in the coming months after lawmakers approved special tax breaks this year.

Tax cuts could benefit pizza parlors and power companies, clothes cleaners and computer data centers.

In total, lawmakers passed bills containing about two dozen tax breaks tailored for particular industries, organizations and consumers during their annual session that ended this month. Added together, the measures could cost the state anywhere from $200 million to nearly a half-billion dollars.

Nixon contends the tax breaks could bust the state budget and has warned that he may respond with a series of spending cuts and vetoes.

Yet some business groups say many of the measures are mere clarifications intended to correct the way existing tax policies have been interpreted by the courts or Nixon's administration.

