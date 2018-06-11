Tax Cut Approved

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Lawmakers approve a tax cut that exempts more Social Security and retirement benefits from the state income tax. The tax cut would start this year and be phased in through 2012. It's estimated to cost the state $154 million when fully implemented. It's been a priority for House Speaker Rod Jetton. He says the state income tax on Social Security benefits is an "unfair tax that needs to be stopped." The tax cut would also cover those who opt out of the Social Security system and thus do not receive benefits through the federal program. One Democratic critic says it's "absolutely terrible tax policy." House member Jeanette Mott Oxford says it's rewarding people based solely on their age or occupation. It now goes to the governor.