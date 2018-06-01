Tax Experts Offer Tips on Tax Day

COLUMBIA- April 15 marks the last day to file your taxes for 2012, and tax experts said taxpayers who do not file their taxes on time will face penalties. But some tax service companies are offering help to those who late-file their tax forms.

H&R Block District Manager Cydney Hirt said her company is allowing late-filers to apply for a free extension that will waive some of the penalties.

"With today being April 15, some of our filers may feel apprehensive about filing their tax return, maybe they don't have all of their documents together. So, we encourage them to come into our office," said Hirt. "We will file a free extension for them, so that way they can avoid the late-file penalties."

Hirt said filing an extension does not give you more time to pay your taxes, it just gives you more time to file your tax return.

"So if you don't have all of your documents together, that's when we encourage someone to file an extension," Hirt said.

In order to avoid late penalties, tax return forms must be e-filed or postmarked by midnight on April 15.

Some tax service companies, including H&R Block in Columbia, will stay open until midnight to help late-filers turn in their tax return forms on time.

However, Hirt and other H&R Block employees said it is important to come in before midnight to ensure your taxes get e-filed on time.