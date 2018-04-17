Tax to Benefit Arch, Parks and Trails Passes

ST. LOUIS - Voters in St. Louis city and county have approved a sales tax increase that will provide nearly $800 million for improvements to the Gateway Arch grounds, park upgrades and development of more hiking and biking trails.

Proposition P passed Tuesday by about a two-to-one margin in the city. The vote was closer in the county, where it won with 53 percent of the vote.

The proposition raises sales tax by 3/16th of a cent, or roughly 2 cents for every $10 purchase. Officials say it will generate $780 million over the 20-year life of the tax.

Forty percent of the revenue goes to park improvements. Thirty percent goes to the Great Rivers Greenway parks district to expand hiking and biking trails. The rest is for renovation of the Arch grounds.