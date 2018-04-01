Taxi Driver Robbed

Police say a man flagged down a taxi for a ride. The man then reached into the cab and pulled money out of the driver's shirt pocket. The 50-year-old driver was not injured and the suspect ran away.

Police say the suspect is a black male about 5'7" and a thin build, wearing a blue jersey shirt with a white t-shirt underneath, blue shorts and a blue ballcap. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (573) 875-8477.