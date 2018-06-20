Taylor Execution Stayed

Preparations have been under way at the state prison in Bonne Terre to give the 39-year-old Kansas City man a lethal injection sometime tonight. But this evening, the full Federal Appeals Court in St. Louis agreed to hear arguments that Missouri's method of execution is unconstitutional. A three-judge panel of the Eighth Circuit had earlier rejected that argument. Taylor and a co-defendant pleaded guilty to the March 1989 abduction, rape and murder of a teen-age Kansas City girl who was grabbed while waiting for a school bus.