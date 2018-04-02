Taylor Stadium Hosts Regional

Taylor Stadium will be the host site for the Columbia regional, as the Tigers will face Kent State at 6:30 p.m. this Friday. Missouri earned the number one seed for the regional, even though they failed to advance out of pool play in the Big 12 Tournament this past weekend.

The four-team, double-elimination format begins Friday with Louisville facing Miami at 1:00 p.m. The winner of the Columbia regional faces the winner of a separate regional in a best-of-three series. What follows is the College World Series.

Missouri comes off a 1-2 performance at Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City during the Big 12 Tournament. Dropping consecutive games on Wednesday and Friday, it was the first time the Tigers lost two straight since late March. Tigers second baseman Brock Bond earned Big 12 Championship All-Tournament team honors for his play over the weekend. The run-rules went into effect Sunday as Missouri topped Oklahoma State 13-1 in seven innings.

Fourth-seeded Kent State squeaked out three consecutive one-run games on their way to the MAC Tournament Championship. Heading into their eighth regional, the Golden Flashes boast four batters with plus-.300 batting averages.

In only their second regional appearance in school history, the third-seeded Louisville Cardinals also notched a school record 40 wins on the year. Big East player of the year Zach Pitts leads the team with a 1.78 ERA and eight wins on the year.

Out of the tough ACC comes the University of Miami, who won nine of 10 games heading into their conference tournament. Even though the Hurricanes lost two of three over the weekend, they are powered by Yonder Alonso, whose 18 home runs and 74 RBIs both lead the ACC.

The regional title game is expected for 1:00 p.m. Monday, barring inclement weather.