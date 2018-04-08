Tea Party Members Oppose Tax Credit Plan for Airport

JEFFERSON CITY - Some tea party activists are opposing a Missouri plan to authorize up to $360 million in tax credits to promote international cargo flights at the St. Louis airport.

The proposal for the China cargo hub -- or the "Aerotropolis," as some supporters call it -- is a key part of the special legislative session going on this week at the Missouri Capitol.

About two-dozen people from the K & N Patriots -- a St. Charles County group aligned with the tea party -- rallied at the Capitol on Wednesday against the proposal. Participants said they oppose giving taxpayer money to specific businesses and doubted the deal would create many jobs.

Some members of the St. Louis Tea Party also have expressed opposition to the tax credit proposal.