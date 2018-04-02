Teacher accused of sexual misconduct faces 20 felonies

MAYSVILLE (AP) — A suspended northwest Missouri teacher has been charged with sexual misconduct with 10 teenage students.

Thirty-nine-year-old Rodney Thomas, of Cameron, was charged Tuesday in DeKalb County with 20 felonies, including statutory sodomy and sexual contact with a student. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

Thomas has been suspended from teaching junior high math and coaching wrestling for the Maysville School District. The sheriff's office began investigating when the district called last month with concerns.

Court documents say the alleged victims ranged in age from 13 to 17. The documents say he told one student "you are going to get me fired" while engaging in inappropriate contact.

The incidents are alleged to have occurred starting in 2014, with many of them on school property.