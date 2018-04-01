Teacher Brings iPods to Class

JEFFERSON CITY - Thomas Jefferson Middle School teacher Jeni DeFeo had her class use iPod shuffles Wednesday for a class activity for the first time this school year. DeFeo had her students listen to popular songs and try to find the similes, metaphors and alliteration in the lyrics. DeFeo received a $500 grant to buy the shuffles.

"A lot of them are asking like, 'Are all these yours' Where did they come from?' A lot of times we've been using the iPods...on the down low."

DeFeo uses the shuffles on a regular basis, but usually only for certain students who are behind in their reading skills. DeFeo, also a social studies teacher, uses Google Earth to help her students find where particular places are around the world.

"If Jeni DeFeo's doing it, it's working," Jefferson City Public Schools Director David Luther said. "Because she's really good, and she comes up with the most amazing things to use technology."

One of DeFeo's students, 12 year-old Eternity Edwards, says DeFeo is the only teacher in the school who'd do music activities in class.

"I wouldn't think that a teacher would have songs like that on the iPod, so I think that's really cool, and those are some of my favorite songs."

DeFeo included songs like 'Firework' by Katy Perry and 'Just a Dream' by Nelly. She also included older songs though like 'Rockin Robin' by the Jackson Five and '500 Miles' by The Proclaimers.

"They may annoy mom and dad for the next couple of days saying out loud, 'That's a hyperbole, or there was a simile,'" DeFeo said. "They're already saying what the lyrics are now."

Luther says the kids are so responsive to DeFeo's teaching style because the technology is exactly what they've grown up with.