Teacher-Facebook Bill Could Come Up in Mo. House

JEFFERSON CITY - An attempt to revise a new Missouri law limiting on line discussions between teachers and students could be brought up for final approval in the Missouri House.

The legislation was on Friday's House agenda. But the course of Missouri's special legislative session has been in flux this week because of disagreements between House and Senate members over a bill overhauling the state's business incentives.

The separate education bill would repeal much of a law that bars teachers from using websites that give "exclusive access" to students, such as private messages on Facebook. The law generated considerable controversy over free speech rights and was placed on hold by a judge last month.

The new proposal would require school districts to adopt policies by next March on electronic communications between

teachers and students.