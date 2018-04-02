Teacher's Salary Linked to Success

"There's a feeling in many...in some education circles that this is a way that we can help improve school performance and help retain better teachers and administrators by awarding those who are more effective," says Dr. Michael Podgursky, professor of Economics at MU.

Dr. Podgursky knows a lot about the change in evaluating teachers. He is currently co-authoring a study on the topic and he says incentive based pay "has lead to some experiments to provide incentives for schools that perform better and groups of teachers or individual teachers that perform better."

In the past year, the United States Congress allocated half a billion dollars to start a Teacher Incentive Fund.That figure translates to 100 million dollars over the course of five years to the Teacher Incentive Fund, or the TIF. Now districts get to pull from the TIF upon achieving higher scores, which are tested through incentive based experiments all across the country.

Still, many educators have questions about the system.

"How will you define performance? Would it be by a student's improvements and achievements...or would it be as a class as a whole being looked at as far as improving?" asks Superintendent Stan Ingraham.

Even with some opposition, researchers agree that the status quo needs to be shaken up a bit, which could improve the general welfare of children across the state.

The study entitled "Teacher Performance Pay: A Review" will be published this month in the Journal of Policy Analysis and Management.